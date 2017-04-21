

CTV Winnipeg





Cyclists looking for a good deal on two wheels may have some luck this weekend,

More than 250 bikes will be sold to the highest bidder at the annual Winnipeg police uncliamed bike auction.

The auction event starts Saturday at 9 a.m. at the East End Arena at 517 Pandora Ave. E. Viewing is at 7 a.m.

The auction continues on Sunday at 12 p.m., with viewing beginning at 10 a.m.

All bikes are sold as is. Most of them have been tuned up through the Winnipeg Repair Education and Cycling Hub Up-Cycle program.

Proceeds from the sale go towards supporting community bicycle programming in Winnipeg.