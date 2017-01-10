

CTV Winnipeg





An RCMP car was severely damaged after it was hit by a train in Portage la Prairie.

Police said around 8 p.m. on Monday officers were responding to reports of suspicious people in the area of the old train station in Portage on Fisher Avenue.

The police cruiser followed vehicle tracks running behind the train station near railroad tracks, which were covered in snow. According to RCMP, this lead to the officers car getting stuck on the tracks.

RCMP said around 8:35 p.m. a train passing through struck the cruiser, which was forced off the tracks and collided into the old train station.

The police car saw extensive damage and the train station had minimal damage.

There were no injuries to the RCMP officers in the vehicle or the train crew.