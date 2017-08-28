

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have made an arrest in an investigation with Australian police authorities after a six-year-old victim was sexually assaulted.

On Friday, police were notified of an investigation involving the South Australia Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team.

The Winnipeg Police Service Internet Child Exploitation continued with an investigation and learned that between January and August of this year, a 6-year-old victim was sexually assaulted at a home in East Kildonan.

Images of the sexual assault were shared online using a messaging app, police said.

Police said that the arrest of a man in Australian was critical to identifying a suspect.

At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, police located the victim and the suspect at a home in the East Kildonan area.

A series of search warrants were executed and numerous electronic devices seized.

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences including possession of child pornography, sexual assault, and sexual interference.

He remains in custody.