Featured
Police charge East Kildonan man with child pornography
At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, police located the victim and the suspect at a home in the East Kildonan area. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 11:24AM CST
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in an investigation with Australian police authorities after a six-year-old victim was sexually assaulted.
On Friday, police were notified of an investigation involving the South Australia Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team.
The Winnipeg Police Service Internet Child Exploitation continued with an investigation and learned that between January and August of this year, a 6-year-old victim was sexually assaulted at a home in East Kildonan.
Images of the sexual assault were shared online using a messaging app, police said.
Police said that the arrest of a man in Australian was critical to identifying a suspect.
At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, police located the victim and the suspect at a home in the East Kildonan area.
A series of search warrants were executed and numerous electronic devices seized.
A 28-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences including possession of child pornography, sexual assault, and sexual interference.
He remains in custody.