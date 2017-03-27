Featured
Police close Century Street due to suspicious package
Winnipeg police closed off a section of Century Street between Wellington Avenue and Saskatchewan Avenue due to a suspicious package. (Photo: John Schneider/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 5:29PM CST
Winnipeg police closed off a section of Century Street between Wellington Avenue and Saskatchewan Avenue due to a suspicious package.
As of 6 p.m., Winnipeg Police Service said they have been on scene for a couple hours.
Police could not confirm what the suspicious package might be. The investigation is ongoing.
