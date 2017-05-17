

CTV Winnipeg





Steinbach RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a Manitoba teenager in order to confirm her well-being.

Police said Star Alicia Thomas, 17, left her home in Mitchell, Man. on March 30. Officers said there has been verbal contact with the teen since she left, but police are concerned for her well-being.

They are calling on the public for help in locating her in order to confirm she’s okay. Thomas is believed to be in Winnipeg.

She left home wearing a camouflage sweater and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.