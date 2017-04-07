An RCMP investigation into a triple shooting in East Selkirk has revealed the causes of death of the three people who died in the incident.

Police said a 43-year-old man and a 41-year old woman were homicide victims, and a 49-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

RCMP said its investigation has concluded.

Officers were called to the home on Cooks Cove Monday night after multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

Police arrived to find two men and a woman dead outside the home.

Earlier this week, family and friends identified the victims as James Gregoire, Nicole Rach-Gregoire and Bill Wozney.

Rach-Gregoire’s son Geordie told CTV News his mother and stepfather, James Gregoire, lived at the home where the shootings happened.

Rach-Gregoire’s mother also confirmed to CTV News that her daughter previously worked at Physiotherapy on the Red, a Selkirk business where Wozney was also employed.