Winnipeg police confirmed the identity of a woman who died after a shooting and arson in a North End home on Wednesday.

First responders found Jeanenne Chantel Fontaine, 29, inside a burning house in the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue around 9:45 a.m.

She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but her family made the decision to take her off life-support Wednesday.

Police said that investigators attributed her death to events “leading up to and including the deliberately set fire,” but are still waiting on the results of an autopsy.

Fontaine’s aunt told CTV News she was shot in the back of the head before her home was set on fire.

Winnipeg Police Service have not released any information about potential suspects. Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers.