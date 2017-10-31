

Winnipeg Police Service said they are continuing to look for a 32-year-old woman last seen a year ago.

Police said Zhimin (Maggie) LIU was last seen on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in the River Heights area.

A year ago, LIU’s husband, Podge Dimagiba said he woke up on the middle of the night and she was gone, leaving behind her cellphone, wallet and passport.

Dimagiba sought help from volunteers at Drag the Red and Bear Clan Patrol to search the Red River for his wife.

The couple moved to Winnipeg from Hong Kong more than three years ago.

Investigators said they continue to search for LIU as today marks one year since she was reported missing.

Police said they are concerned for LIU’s well-being and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.