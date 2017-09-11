

CTV Winnipeg





A police dog was able to track down three men who allegedly robbed a woman in Portage la Prairie early Sunday morning.

RCMP said it happened around 4:30 a.m. when they received a report of three masked men who had attacked a woman at a home on Oak Bay.

When officers arrived, the woman told them one of the suspects was armed with a rifle.

RCMP said the suspects had left the scene after stealing the woman’s backpack.

A canine unit was then brought in to assist with the investigation. A dog named Ozzy was able to lead officers to a shed in the backyard of a home on Poplar Bay. RCMP found the three men inside the shed and arrested them.

Joshua Catcheway, 23, Maurice Merrick, 25, and Stewart Young, 26, were all charged with multiple offences including assault with a weapon. All three remain in custody.

RCMP continues to investigate.