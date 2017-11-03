

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Selkirk made two arrests with the help of police dog Eddie early Friday morning.

RCMP said around 3:15 a.m. officers spotted an SUV that that been reported stolen travelling down Main Street in Selkirk.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver would not pull over, RCMP said.

RCMP said after the SUV got stuck in a farmer’s field, both people inside the vehicle left on foot.

Police dog Eddie and his handler immediately tracked down the first suspect, a 25-year-old woman, in the farmer’s field.

RCMP said Eddie located the second suspect, a 32-year-old man, inside a cargo trailer in a garage.

Investigators said both suspects are from Winnipeg and have been charged with a number of offences, including property obtained by crime over $5000. The woman also faces a charge for possession of meth.