The Winnipeg Police Service says officers were in a North Kildonan neighbourhood Tuesday executing a warrant.

There was a large police presence near Pentland Street and Edkar Crescent in the early evening.

Armed officers were seen on the roof of one home.

Public Information Officer Constable Jason Michalyshen says it’s not uncommon for the tactical unit to be present when officers are making an arrest.

Police did not release any information about the nature of the warrant.

The road was closed while officers investigated.