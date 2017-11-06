Family members and Winnipeg police are appealing to the public for information that will help locate Colten Pratt three years after he disappeared in Winnipeg.

On Monday police said they've confirmed Pratt appeared in a video at a bus shelter at Main Street and Redwood Avenue between 12:20 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on November 7 2014.

Police said they believe Pratt had an encounter with at least two other people in the time frame in and around the shelter.

Pratt was 26 years old in the video, now 29.

Police initially said Pratt was last seen in the downtown area Nov. 6, 2014.

Pratt's mother Lydia Daniels said it's been traumatic not knowing what happened to her son.

'It's like torture," she said.

The family said Pratt grew up in Long Plain First Nation and came to Winnipeg in 2014 to look for a job.

Daniels said Pratt always had a positive outlook.

On Monday the family held a feast at Thunderbird House to mark the anniversary of the disappearance.

Police said Pratt was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.