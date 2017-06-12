

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating after receiving two separate reports of shots being fired in the downtown area.

On Sunday around 11 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of Balmoral Street. Police said they found evidence of a firearm being discharged in the back lane.

There were no injuries and police said there are no suspects at this time.

The second report came in around 5:20 a.m. Monday morning.

Police were called to the 500 block of Sherbrook Street, where they also found evidence of a firearm being discharged.

There were no injuries and no suspects have been identified.

The investigation continues on both incidents.