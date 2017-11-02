

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have taken a number of firearms and drugs off the street after arresting three men at a Bishop Grandin Boulevard business.

On October 30 around 10 p.m., an off-duty Winnipeg Police Service officer noticed a suspicious man with two other men inside a business in the 1900 block of Bishop Grandin.

Officials said that the off-duty officer was aware that one of the males had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Winnipeg police attended the business and located the three men, and it was confirmed that all three individuals had outstanding warrants for their arrest.

The men were arrested, and two were found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs, firearms, and ammunition.

The Street Crimes Unit continued the investigation, and obtained a search warrant for two vehicles belonging to the men.

A number of additional firearms and drugs were seized, including a rifle that was stolen during a break-in which occurred in West St. Paul in April 2017.

Morgan Stuart Knott, 33, of Regina Saskatchewan, and Stephen Bartholomew Egesz, 33, of Winnipeg have both been charged with a slew of firearm and drug related offences.

Both men have been detained in custody.

Another 37-year-old man of Winnipeg was also arrested and charged with probation related offences.