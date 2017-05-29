The Winnipeg Police Service has released a new report with details on the 2016 operations of its helicopter Air1.

According to flight operation statistics, the helicopter logged 27 per cent less air time in 2016 compared to the year before.

In total, Air1 logged about 733 hours of flight time in 2016.

Police said roughly 170 hours were lost due to weather, maintenance and staffing issues. That's up nearly 20 per cent from the year before.

Air1 also received 35 per cent fewer calls for service.

Meanwhile, costs to operate the helicopter have increased.

A reports on Air1's operations said "2016 flight operational units cost billed to the Province of Manitoba” were $1, 929, 849, up from 2015 which cost $1, 804, 522.

Insp. Jon Lutz with the Special Operational Support Unit said while the cost is scrutinized, it’s a valuable tool to execute policing and protect vulnerable people, and can do things people cannot do.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said some examples include stopping car chases, suicides and locating a suspect on the ground, hidden between buildings.

CTV Winnipeg asked police if the cost of Air1 was worth it.

“The helicopter is a specialized tool with specialized uses, and it will always be invaluable,” Skrabek said.

“The helicopter, because of the nature of it, is sort of that political hot potato that often in the media, we haven’t received any information that there will be any cuts. We are moving forward with it,” Lutz said.