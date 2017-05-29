Featured
Police helicopter costs increase, logs less air time in 2016 than year before: report
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 10:51AM CST
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2017 12:44PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service has released a new report with details on the 2016 operations of its helicopter Air1.
According to flight operation statistics, the helicopter logged 27 per cent less air time in 2016 compared to the year before.
In total, Air1 logged about 733 hours of flight time in 2016.
Police said roughly 170 hours were lost due to weather, maintenance and staffing issues. That's up nearly 20 per cent from the year before.
Air1 also received 35 per cent fewer calls for service.
Meanwhile, costs to operate the helicopter have increased.
A reports on Air1's operations said "2016 flight operational units cost billed to the Province of Manitoba” were $1, 929, 849, up from 2015 which cost $1, 804, 522.
Insp. Jon Lutz with the Special Operational Support Unit said while the cost is scrutinized, it’s a valuable tool to execute policing and protect vulnerable people, and can do things people cannot do.
Const. Tammy Skrabek said some examples include stopping car chases, suicides and locating a suspect on the ground, hidden between buildings.
CTV Winnipeg asked police if the cost of Air1 was worth it.
“The helicopter is a specialized tool with specialized uses, and it will always be invaluable,” Skrabek said.
“The helicopter, because of the nature of it, is sort of that political hot potato that often in the media, we haven’t received any information that there will be any cuts. We are moving forward with it,” Lutz said.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Cross Lake man dead after being run over by truck
- Manitoba students create community monument inspired by March blizzard
- Vehicle that fled police found crashed in ditch with 2 injured passengers: RCMP
- NDP MP, leadership hopeful Niki Ashton says she's pregnant, pressing on
- Proposed law looks to protect youth athletes from possible concussions