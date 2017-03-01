Featured
Police help free trapped people from burning Spence St. home
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 12:04PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 1, 2017 1:10PM CST
Winnipeg police said several people and officers were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a downtown Winnipeg home.
Police said it happened Saturday at about 2:30 a.m. They were patrolling in the 500 block of Spence Street when they noticed the porch of a home engulfed in flames.
Two residents had already made it out safely, but there were additional people trapped inside.
Police entered the smoke-filled home and helped free the remaining people who were having trouble breathing.
Several people and police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.
Damages are estimated at $80,000 and the cause of fire is under investigation by the Arson Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6813.
