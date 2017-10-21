

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have identified a man who died in hospital after being shot Friday night in the city's West End.

The victim has been named as John Tuil Jok, 29, of Winnipeg.

Police said emergency services were called to a residence in the 700 block of Sherbrook Street around 10:45 p.m. after a man had been shot.

Officers said the man was taken to hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police believe the shooting was not random and that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Winnipeg police confirmed this is the 22nd homicide since the start of 2017.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.