The Winnipeg Police Service has released the name of a 21-year-old woman who died following a shooting Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Spence Street just after 10 p.m., after someone heard a gunshot in the area.

Officers found a woman outside a home who appeared to have been shot. Shania Chanel Chartrand was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call WPS at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.