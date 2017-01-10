

CTV Winnipeg





A person is in stable condition after Winnipeg police were called to a weapons-related incident in the North End.

Police said gunshots were heard in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the home, where a firearm was recovered.

A person was taken to hospital where they are in stable condition. Police could not disclose details on the nature of the victim’s injuries.

Officers then went to the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue. However, police said they cannot reveal what lead them to that location.