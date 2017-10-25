

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested three suspects after tracking a bizarre string of break and enters in which ATM machines were stolen from multiple businesses.

Police said the break-ins occurred in Winnipeg, Selkirk, and Lac du Bonnet between June 2016 and August 2017.

In response to the break-ins, police created Project Payday. They said they recognized a pattern in all of the incidents: the intruders appeared to gain access to the business by damaging a door or window, then would attach a tow rope to an ATM machine and drag it out of the store with a vehicle.

Police estimate that the suspects made away with roughly $60,000 CAD, and damage estimates were also in the $60,000 range.

The suspects also broke into residential properties throughout Winnipeg and Lac du Bonnet, and they often had masks on, police said.

Police said ATMs were stolen from seven locations, including a grocery store on Reendeers Drive, a business on Ellice Avenue, a hotel on McPhillips Street, a restaurant on Oak Point Highway, and a restaurant on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk.

On Monday, police arrested three suspects. Arlene Kehler, 34, was arrested at her Winnipeg home, Sean Morgan, 30 was arrested at the Provincial Remand Centre, and Jesse Morgan, 33, was arrested at his home in Lac du Bonnet.

Sean Morgan was charged with multiple offenses including 27 counts of break, enter and theft, along with assault and uttering threats.

Patrick Morgan and Kehler were also charged with break, enter and theft, among other charges.

All three remain in custody.