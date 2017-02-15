

CTV Winnipeg





Two people were injured in a confrontation between two small groups in Winnipeg’s West End Tuesday afternoon.

Winnipeg Police were called to Toronto Street between Sargent and Ellice around 3 pm, where one person pulled a weapon in the face off.

A youth and an adult were injured, but their injuries were both minor.

Winnipeg Police Cst. Jason Michalyshen says the groups knew each other.

“It appears there might have been a previous issue between them,” Michalyshen said.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is still under investigation.