Featured
Police investigate fight between groups on Toronto St.
Winnipeg Police were called to Toronto Street between Sargent and Ellice around 3 p.m, where a weapon was used in a fight between two groups.(File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 7:42AM CST
Two people were injured in a confrontation between two small groups in Winnipeg’s West End Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg Police were called to Toronto Street between Sargent and Ellice around 3 pm, where one person pulled a weapon in the face off.
A youth and an adult were injured, but their injuries were both minor.
Winnipeg Police Cst. Jason Michalyshen says the groups knew each other.
“It appears there might have been a previous issue between them,” Michalyshen said.
No arrests have been made.
The incident is still under investigation.