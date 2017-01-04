Featured
Police investigate homicide in Elmwood
Police taped off Thames Avenue between Watt Street and Elmwood Road, as officers went door-to-door. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 10:16AM CST
Winnipeg police have confirmed an incident that caused an Elmwood street to be taped off is being investigated as a homicide.
Multiple Winnipeg police officers responded to the incident Tuesday evening. Police taped off Thames Avenue between Watt Street and Elmwood Road, as officers went door-to-door.
The Winnipeg Police Service Canine Unit were also seen searching the back lanes in the area Wednesday morning.
More to come
