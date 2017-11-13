Featured
Police investigate man spotted with gun near Sherbrook Street
The Winnipeg School Division confirmed Ecole Sacre-Coeur School was under a hold and secure this afternoon while police investigated in the area.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 4:01PM CST
The Winnipeg School Division confirmed Ecole Sacre-Coeur School was under a hold and secure this afternoon while police investigated in the area.
Winnipeg police said around 2:45 p.m. a report came in that a man was seen in the 800 block of Sherbrook Street with a gun.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the hold and secure was lifted.
Police are still on scene investigating.