

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg School Division confirmed Ecole Sacre-Coeur School was under a hold and secure this afternoon while police investigated in the area.

Winnipeg police said around 2:45 p.m. a report came in that a man was seen in the 800 block of Sherbrook Street with a gun.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the hold and secure was lifted.

Police are still on scene investigating.