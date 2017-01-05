

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a series of robberies in the city’s West End and in Elmwood Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Cash and cigarettes were taken from businesses on Sargent Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Nairn Avenue around midnight Thursday.

Police say the incidents don’t appear to be connected, but that has yet to be determined.

No one was injured.

Police say no one is in custody.