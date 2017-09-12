

CTV Winnipeg





Police were are at the scene of a serious incident in the North End Tuesday morning.

Officers surrounded a house on the corner of McAdam Avenue and Aikins Street at about 9:30 a.m.

One person was arrested but was released shortly after.

The incident caused traffic disruptions near Main Street and Aikins.

Officers began to clear the area shortly before 11 a.m.

There were no injuries, police said.