Police investigate two early-morning convenience store robberies
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 8:05AM CST
Police say there were two robberies at Winnipeg convenience stores early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to investigate a robbery at a Fort Richmond store at about 3:15 a.m.
Four adult males wearing masks entered a store at the corner of Killarney Avenue and Pembina Highway. Police say the suspects forced an employee to lie on the ground.
One of the males was carrying an aerosol can, which police say may have been bear spray.
The males took cash and cigarettes before leaving the store.
No one was hurt in the incident, and police have no suspects in custody.
The second convenience store robbery happened at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police were called to a St. Boniface convenience store in the 900 block of Archibald Street.
There are no suspects.
No other details have been released.
