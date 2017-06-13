Featured
Police investigating after specialty bike stolen
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 3:04PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, June 13, 2017 3:21PM CST
Winnipeg police received a report of a stolen specialized mobility bike on June 7 in the West Kildonan area.
Officers said it was taken from a backyard in the evening.
“It is quite expensive,” said spokesperson Ally Siatecki. “It is a specialty bike and there are very few of them.”
Police are looking into the theft.