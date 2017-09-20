Winnipeg police are investigating hateful graffiti on a fence outside the home of Syrian refugees.

Mannan Hamrasho came to Winnipeg with his wife and two kids in February and lives at the property where the messages appeared.

"Canada is good. This is not good," he said.

"Go back to your country. Leave Canada," reads one of the messages.

Hamrasho discovered the writing Tuesday. He said police officers came by to have a look and took pictures.

Winnipeg police tell CTV News the major crimes unit and other units are investigating the messages, as well as possible threats against people living in the homes at the property of the fence.

Hamrasho said there are six families living at the property, located near the corner of Dufferin Avenue and McGregor Street. He said some of them speak Arabic, and his family speaks Kurdish.

Hamrasho used a chisel to scrape off the graffiti on Wednesday afternoon.