Police investigating 'serious incident' in Windsor Park
Winnipeg police are conducting an investigation in the Windsor Park area. (Beth Macdonell/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 11:57AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, November 5, 2017 3:23PM CST
Winnipeg police are conducting an investigation in the Windsor Park area.
Police were called to Canberra Road Saturday evening.
Few details are available at this time, but police have confirmed they are investigating a ‘serious incident.’
More to come…