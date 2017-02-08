Featured
Police investigating ‘serious incident’ in Winnipeg’s North End
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 12:13PM CST
Winnipeg police said one person was taken to hospital after they were called to the 400 block of Aberdeen Ave. Wednesday morning.
The call came in around 10:15 a.m. Police have released few details, but said it was in connection to a ‘serious incident.’ A police spokesperson was unable to provide the condition of the person who was taken to hospital.
Officers remained on scene into the noon hour.
