Police investigating South Osborne robbery
Police officials confirmed that units are on scene at an apartment block on Clare Avenue. (Chase Gouthro/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 9:11AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 2, 2017 12:28PM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating a robbery in the south Osborne area.
Police officials confirmed that units were on scene at an apartment block on Clare Avenue Thursday morning.
Officials said the call came in just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
A suite in the building is the main focus of the investigation.
No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made.