One person was sent to hospital following a shooting in Transcona.



Winnipeg police were called to a home in the 100 block of Harvard Ave. E around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.



Police said a 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable.



No word on any possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.