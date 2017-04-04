Featured
Police investigating Transcona shooting
Police were called Monday around 12:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Harvard Ave. E for reports of a shooting. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 7:56AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 4, 2017 9:10AM CST
One person was sent to hospital following a shooting in Transcona.
Winnipeg police were called to a home in the 100 block of Harvard Ave. E around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said a 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable.
No word on any possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.