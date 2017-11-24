

Winnipeg police said two men were robbed by suspects armed with a machete on Thursday.

The incidents took place in the Riverview and St. John’s neighbourhoods. Police don’t believe the robberies are related.

The first happened at about 4:05 p.m., when a man went to meet a potential buyer of a cell phone he had posted for sale online at a home in the 500 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Police said the buyer hopped in the victim’s vehicle, pulled out a machete-style knife and robbed the man. The victim fled the vehicle after handing over his property.

Police described the suspect as a thin-built, 18 to 19-year-old Indigenous man with acne and a scruffy beard, who was five feet nine inches tall and 140 pounds and wearing a grey hoodie, black jeans and a black toque.

In the second robbery, shortly before 6:15 p.m., police said two suspects armed with a machete and bear spray stopped a man walking near Clare Avenue and Hay Street and demanded his property.

The suspects left after robbing the 27-year-old victim.

Both suspects are described as 18 to 22 year old Indigenous men. One had a moustache, was between five feet five and five feet seven inches tall and was wearing a black toque, jacket and pants. The other was five feet seven inches tall and wore a baseball cap, blue jeans and a black hoodie with a white stripe on the front.

Police ask anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).