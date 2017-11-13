

Winnipeg police are investigating two Sunday night stabbings.

Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a stabbing on Ellice Avenue near McMicken Street.

Officials said a teen was stabbed, and was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police remain on scene Monday morning and have taped off a back lane in the area.

The second stabbing incident occurred in the 400 block of Graham Avenue.

Police were called to the area just before 11 p.m., and a 19-year-old was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said he was treated in hospital and released.

More to come