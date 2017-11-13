Featured
Police investigating two Sunday night stabbings
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 8:23AM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 13, 2017 8:30AM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating two Sunday night stabbings.
Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a stabbing on Ellice Avenue near McMicken Street.
Officials said a teen was stabbed, and was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Police remain on scene Monday morning and have taped off a back lane in the area.
The second stabbing incident occurred in the 400 block of Graham Avenue.
Police were called to the area just before 11 p.m., and a 19-year-old was sent to hospital with minor injuries.
Officials said he was treated in hospital and released.
