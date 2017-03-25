Featured
Police investigation at Burrows Avenue home continues
Officers have been at a home on Burrows Avenue since Wednesday. (Photo: Dan Timmerman/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 4:06PM CST
Winnipeg police continued what they are calling a "lengthy investigation” in the North End.
Officers have been at a home on Burrows Avenue since Wednesday.
The identification unit has been on scene, heading in and out of the house.
Police aren't saying much about what they're investigating.
