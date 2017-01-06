Featured
Police investigation temporarily closes Talbot Avenue
While officers were investigating in the 300 block of Talbot Avenue around 10:45 a.m., they found something that could be concerning and closed down the street as a precaution. (Photo: Jeff Keele/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 1:13PM CST
Last Updated Friday, January 6, 2017 4:23PM CST
A police investigation closed part of Talbot Avenue Friday morning.
While officers were investigating in the 300 block of Talbot Avenue around 10:45 a.m., they found something that could be concerning and closed down the street as a precaution.
Talbot Avenue was closed between Stadacona Street and Levi Street for several hours, but a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service said the situation has been resolved and the area is safe.
