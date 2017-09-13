Featured
Police involved in serious incident on Alfred Avenue
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 6:48AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, September 13, 2017 9:26AM CST
Police have taped off a street in the North End Wednesday morning.
Police said they were involved in a serious incident just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Few details are available, but multiple police cruisers are on scene at Alfred Avenue between Salter Street and Andrews Street.
Police said Powers Street between Aberdeen Avenue and Burrows Avenue is closed.
CTV News observed officers escorting residents out of their homes while taking statements.
Police have not said why they have blocked off the street.
