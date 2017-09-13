

CTV Winnipeg





Police have taped off a street in the North End Wednesday morning.

Police said they were involved in a serious incident just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Few details are available, but multiple police cruisers are on scene at Alfred Avenue between Salter Street and Andrews Street.

Police said Powers Street between Aberdeen Avenue and Burrows Avenue is closed.

CTV News observed officers escorting residents out of their homes while taking statements.

Police have not said why they have blocked off the street.

More to come