Featured
Police k-9 helps track armed robber: RCMP
Police dog Enzo helped Steinbach RCMP capture an armed suspect Sunday evening. (Source: RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 1:06PM CST
Police dog Enzo helped Steinbach RCMP capture an armed suspect Sunday evening.
RCMP said around 10 p.m. they were called to a business on Main St., in Steinbach.
Investigators said they were told the suspect was carrying a firearm and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
With the help of police dog Enzo, officers were able to track a suspect from the scene to a nearby residence.
Police said a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with a number of robbery and firearm related offences.
Police k-9 helps track armed robber: RCMP