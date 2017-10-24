

CTV Winnipeg





Police dog Enzo helped Steinbach RCMP capture an armed suspect Sunday evening.

RCMP said around 10 p.m. they were called to a business on Main St., in Steinbach.

Investigators said they were told the suspect was carrying a firearm and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

With the help of police dog Enzo, officers were able to track a suspect from the scene to a nearby residence.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with a number of robbery and firearm related offences.

Police k-9 helps track armed robber: RCMP