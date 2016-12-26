On Tuesday afternoon police tweeted that they had arrested the 41-year-old man wan they were searching for earlier.
 

Police said the individual is wanted in connection to a number of serious and violent incidents that happened in Winnipeg from Oct. 28 to Dec. 24 of this year.

Multiple arrest warrants had been issued for Dave Anthoney Avis, said police.
 

Police said Avis is considered dangerous and should not be approached.