

CTV Winnipeg





On Tuesday afternoon police tweeted that they had arrested the 41-year-old man wan they were searching for earlier.



On December 27th 2016 David Avis was arrested details will be released later today — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 27, 2016

Police said the individual is wanted in connection to a number of serious and violent incidents that happened in Winnipeg from Oct. 28 to Dec. 24 of this year.

Multiple arrest warrants had been issued for Dave Anthoney Avis, said police.



On December 26th police requested the public's assistance in locating David Avis who was wanted by Winnipeg Police. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 27, 2016

Police said Avis is considered dangerous and should not be approached.