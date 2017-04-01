Featured
Police locate high-risk sex offender
Winston George Thomas was released from Headingley Correctional Facility on March 24 after serving 18 months for assaulting a peace officer and breach of probation. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 10:23AM CST
Police have located a high-risk sex offender after putting out a request for help finding him.
Winston George Thomas, 39, had warrants for failing to comply with court orders. He has a lengthy criminal background, with convictions for sexual assault and other violent offences.
Thomas was released from Headingley Correctional Centre on March 24 after serving 18 months for assaulting a peace officer and breach of probation. At the time of his release, police put out a warning to the public informing them Thomas was expected to live in Winnipeg.
While in prison, Thomas participated in some sex offender rehabilitation training, however police still consider Thomas to be a risk to females of all ages.
Police did not say where Thomas was located or whether additional charges will be laid against him.
