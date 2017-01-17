Featured
Police locate missing Winnipeg teen
Police asked the public Tuesday for its help finding the missing 15-year-old girl. (File Image: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 1:36PM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 8:23AM CST
Winnipeg police said they've found Jade Brown, a 15-year-old girl missing since Jan. 12.
Police said Tuesday Brown was last seen in the Silver Heights area of St. James.
Police said they have since safely located the teen, and thank the public for its help in finding her.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5