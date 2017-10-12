Featured
Police locate missing woman
Sarah Marie Ibrahim was last seen Wednesday in Southdale (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 3:34PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 12, 2017 4:41PM CST
Winnipeg police say they have located a 21-year-old Winnipeg woman who had been reported missing.
Sarah Marie Ibrahim had last been seen Wednesday in Southdale. Police sent out a release asking for help locating her Thursday, and later in the day they said she had been found.