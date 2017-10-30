Featured
Police looking for 21-year-old woman last seen in the West End
Pederson is five feet one inches tall with a heavy build and blonde hair and blue eyes. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 3:59PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing 21-year-old woman.
Police said Kailyn Pederson was last seen in the West End area around midnight on Monday morning.
Police believe she was wearing a pair of brown Ugg boots.
Anyone with information can call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.