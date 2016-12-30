

CTV Winnipeg





A convicted sex offender is wanted by Manitoba’s integrated high-risk sex offender unit, as well as Winnipeg police and RCMP.

Police are asking for help in locating Rainie James Semple, 43, who also goes by Rene James Everett.

He is a convicted sex offender, who police believe is considered at high-risk to re-offend in a sexual or violent manner.

Semple is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole revocation after he failed to return for his curfew on the evening of Dec. 29.

If you have any information regarding Semple's whereabouts, please contact Manitoba’s integrated high-risk sex offender unit at 204-984-1888. After regular business hours, tips can be sent to RCMP and Winnipeg police, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.