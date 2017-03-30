

Police have put out a request for help finding a high-risk sex offender who was released from jail just last week.

Winston George Thomas, 38, has warrants for failing to comply with court orders. He has a lengthy criminal background, with convictions for sexual assault and other violent offences.

Thomas was released from Headingley Correctional Centre on March 24 after serving 18 months for assaulting a peace officer and breach of probation. At the time of his release, police put out a warning to the public informing them Thomas was expected to live in Winnipeg.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, which is made up of officers from the Winnipeg Police Service and RCMP, made the request for help.

While in prison, Thomas participated in some sex offender rehabilitation training, however police still consider Thomas to be a risk to females of all ages.

Thomas is described as five feet, nine inches (175 centimetres) tall, 240 pounds (109 kilograms), with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the MIHRSOU at 204-984-1888 or contact Crime Stoppers.