Police looking for senior with Alzheimer’s
Police put out a call for help finding a 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing since Saturday morning. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, April 9, 2017 10:13AM CST
Police put out a call for help finding a 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing since Saturday morning.
Fred Copp was last seen around 9:50 a.m. near Portage Avenue and Westwood Drive.
Winnipeg Police Service describe Copp as six feet (183 centimetres) and 200 pounds (91 kilograms). When he was last seen, he wore a grey Fedora-style hat, a black leather jacket, blue jeans.
Copp walks with a cane, police said.
Anyone with information can call the missing person’s unit at 204-986-6250.
