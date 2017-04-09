

CTV Winnipeg





Police put out a call for help finding a 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing since Saturday morning.

Fred Copp was last seen around 9:50 a.m. near Portage Avenue and Westwood Drive.

Winnipeg Police Service describe Copp as six feet (183 centimetres) and 200 pounds (91 kilograms). When he was last seen, he wore a grey Fedora-style hat, a black leather jacket, blue jeans.

Copp walks with a cane, police said.

Anyone with information can call the missing person’s unit at 204-986-6250.