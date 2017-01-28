

CTV Winnipeg





Police are on the lookout for a suspect after an assault near Yellow Dog Tavern.

Police were called to Donald Street just before 5:30 p.m. Friday for a report that someone had been robbed and stabbed.

When police arrived they, found the victim with stab wounds to his face and hands.

They said the suspect was able to get away with the victim's cellphone.

He is described as five feet, nine inches (175.26 centimetres) tall, wearing a blue jacket with a reflective stripe on the back. He was also wearing large headphones.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police.