Featured
Police looking for suspect after stabbing on Donald Street
Police were called to Donald Street just before 5:30 p.m. Friday for a report that someone had been robbed and stabbed. (Photo: Scott Sinclair/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 11:50AM CST
Police are on the lookout for a suspect after an assault near Yellow Dog Tavern.
Police were called to Donald Street just before 5:30 p.m. Friday for a report that someone had been robbed and stabbed.
When police arrived they, found the victim with stab wounds to his face and hands.
They said the suspect was able to get away with the victim's cellphone.
He is described as five feet, nine inches (175.26 centimetres) tall, wearing a blue jacket with a reflective stripe on the back. He was also wearing large headphones.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Struggling HMV Canada goes into receivership, owing $39M to debtor
- Liberals less popular after Trudeau's town hall tour: Nanos survey
- U.S. official says entry ban applies to Canadian dual citizens from 7 countries
- Fire paramedic truck taken on Portage Avenue
- Police looking for suspect after stabbing on Donald Street