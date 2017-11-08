Featured
Police looking for witnesses, suspect in weekend bus attack
Police said it happened Saturday evening when 28-year-old Aisha Walker was riding a transit bus in the Portage Avenue-Balmoral Street area.
Winnipeg police are looking for witnesses in a bus attack over the weekend that led to a woman suffering serious facial injuries.
Walker was struck in the face and suffered several chipped teeth and a black eye while attempting to break up a dispute between other passengers.
The suspect exited the bus through the rear door, police said.
Police describe the suspect as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, roughly six feet tall with a skinny build and a dark-haired goatee. He was wearing a brown or orange tuque, green parka, blue jeans and work boots.
Anyone who has information on the suspect, or anyone who witnessed the incident, can call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.