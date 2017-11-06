

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have made an arrest after an officer was dragged during a traffic stop in October.

Early in the morning on October 21 officers conducted a traffic stop on St. Mary Avenue when they noticed a car with fresh damage. As officers placed the driver under arrest the suspect sped off dragging the officer 75 metres.

Police said a short time later the vehicle was found abandoned in the 200 block of Balmoral Street after it had hit two parked vehicles.

The officer was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators said on November 3 a warrant was issued for Christopher James Flett, 28, for assault on a peace officer, resist peace officer, public mischief, driving without a license or valid license and driving without insurance.

Two days later officers arrested Flett when he was seen driving in the 1600 block of Pembina Highway. Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested Flett before he attempted to punch one of the arresting officers, said police.

Const. Rob Carver said Flett is known to police.

“I can tell you he has a history of violent encounters with the public and with police.”

Carver said it took a while to arrest Flett because a warrant had to be obtained.

Police said Flett is also the subject of two other warrants but investigators could not release his picture because it was unrelated to this particular incident.

“He has been known to us for a long time,” said Carver.