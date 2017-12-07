

Winnipeg police said two men have been arrested after 6 vials of narcotics—including fentanyl—were stolen from an ambulance parked in a bay at St. Boniface Hospital.

The theft happened at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 27. At the time, the city advised members of the public that the drugs could be lethal if taken without medical supervision.

On Thursday, police said members of the Street Crime Unit had investigated and identified a suspect. At about 12:00 a.m., two men were arrested in the area of Kennedy Street and Ellice Avenue.

Police said they recovered two vials of fentanyl investigators believe came from the ambulance, along with a small amount of meth.

Winnipeg residents Christopher Lee Tonn, 36, and Gary William Dutka, 44, are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Lee is also charged with meth possession.

Both men remain in custody.

